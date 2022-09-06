HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue.

A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars.

Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, which runs into the Connecticut River has seen some of the highest rainfall totals in the state so far.

With all of that water in the creek, which has been low and slow all summer and is now raging, rock and dirt debris have pooled just a few feet away.

With not a lot of wind, why are trees and branches coming down? That’s because the ground is now saturated from the downpours and the dead or weak trees are toppling over. That could be due to previous storm damage or even the Emerald Ash Borer or Gypsy Moth.

It would take about 10 inches or rain over the span of a month to pull the state out of this drought, and it looks like we may accomplish that in a matter of two days.