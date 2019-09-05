Nominate Someone who is Making a Difference in the Fight Against Domestic Violence

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence is seeking to recognize those who are not only doing something in fighting domestic violence but also making a difference in the lives of survivors.

The CCADV is accepting nominations for its 2019 First 100 Class Plus. To nominate a deserving individual go to the CCADV website here and fill out the form.

A breakfast and awards ceremony to honor the chosen nominees will be held on November 15th at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. You can also purchase tickets to attend the 9th annual event.

The CCADV’s First 100 class was in 2011 and consisted of just men who were making a difference. Since then hundreds of individuals have been recognized for their efforts. There have been classes consisting of men and women and last year it was an entire class of Women.

Past honoree’s have included members of law enforcement, politicians, educators, attorneys and the media as well as average citizens. News 8 Anchor Keith Kountz and Digital Desk Assignment Editor Ken Margolfo were among the first class in 2011.

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc. is a membership organization made up of the state’s 18 domestic violence agencies. Help is available to victims 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Each agency offers free services to victims including a toll-free hotline, safety through shelter, counseling and support groups, and by assisting in securing a restraining order.

If you or someone you know needs support, call the statewide free and confidential hotline at 888.774.2900 (English) or 844.831.9200 (Español) to be connected to your local domestic violence agency. For more information about CCADV visit us online at www.ctcadv.org.