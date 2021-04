How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

FAIRFIELD, Conn (WTNH) — Sacred Heart University is offering non-appointment COVID-19 vaccines Sunday.

Vaccines are available to those 16-years-old and up. St. Vincent’s Medical Center will be offering the Pfizer vaccines. No appointment necessary.

The clinic is being held at Sacred Heart University West Campus in the Atrium Building at 3135 Easton Turnpike in Fairfield at 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m..