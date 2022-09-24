WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut non-profit is on a mission to save lives by raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest.

Wallingford-based “In-a-heartbeat” donated an “A.E.D.” or automated external defibrillator to Christian Heritage High School in Trumbull during their soccer game Friday night. Their goal is to ensure all schools have A.E.D.’s on hand or close to the building.

The non-profit was started after Mike Papale went into cardiac arrest when he was 17. He was saved by CPR and an A.E.D. Now he wants to make sure others know what to do in an emergency.

“It’s imperative that there is an A.E.D. always within 3 minutes because every minute that goes by without being shocked when someone’s in sudden cardiac arrest drops survival chances by 10%,”

