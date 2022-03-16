(WTNH) – Using technology to better connect communities. A non-profit called ‘Ur Community Cares’ is looking for volunteers to help out senior citizens in Southington.

The program currently serves more than 120 towns across the state and has over 1,000 registered users. The goal is to connect volunteers with neighbors in need of help with things like yard work, grocery shopping, and other tasks that don’t require specialized training.

“And that’s really why I started this. I was feeling that there wasn’t really neighbors helping neighbors and that is really what we’ve created this technology to allow for people to connect to one another in a safe way,” said Michelle Puzzo, preside of Ur Community Cares.

All volunteers, other than high school students, do undergo background checks. You can volunteer as much or as little as you would like.

If you’re interested in helping out or know someone who might be in need of assistance, click here.