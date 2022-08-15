KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) – As an 8-week summer camp wraps up at Deer Lake in Killingworth, the camp is trying to work out a deal with the Boy Scouts to buy the camp.

The Pathfinders Summer Day Camp just wrapped up and Monday was the day the directors in the camp were taking down the equipment and tents to wrap up for the summer.

There are 190 kids who go to the day camp each week for the summer session, along with the Boy Scouts who go to the lake as well for their own separate camp.

While the directors were concentrated on keeping the kids busy this summer, there were others with Pathfinders who were working on trying to work out a deal with the Boy Scouts to buy the camp, according to the president of Pathfinders. The president told News 8, “We are working on the final details of the contract actively since the bird sanctuary suit was dropped. As soon as that is worked out, we will set a closing date.”

It appears that if the sale goes through, this camp could be sold by the Boy Scouts of America for $4.75 million to Pathfinders, which has been involved in a major fundraising effort.

“There’s so many beautiful acres of land. It would be such a tragedy for kids not to be able to run through the woods anymore,” said Elizabeth McCann, Wilderness School Director.

The last things to be taken down and taken in are the floating docks. They have a huge piece of machinery, which takes care of that.

The hope is that they will be able to bring the docks back out next summer and do it all over again.