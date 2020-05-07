Nordstrom: Westfarms store not one of 16 closing

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH/AP) — Nordstrom said Monday that it will permanently close 16 of its 116 full-scale department stores as it wrestles with the financial fallout of the pandemic. However, the retailer told News 8 that there are no stores in CT included in the 16 we plan to close, including the location in the Westfarms Mall.

Nordstrom said it plans a “phased approach” to reopen its stores. Last month, it said that prolonged store closures could lead to a distressed financial state.

U.S. retail sales went through an unprecedented collapse in March, plummeting 8.7% as the viral outbreak forced an almost complete lockdown of businesses nationwide, according to the Commerce Department’s report. The deterioration of sales far outpaced the previous record decline of 3.9% that took place during the depths of the Great Recession in November 2008.

To preserve cash, retailers have furloughed hundreds of thousands of workers. They’ve cut executive pay, suspended cash dividends and stock buybacks or repurchases to preserve cash. They’re drawing down their credit lines to make sure they have a bigger pile of cash on hand. And they’re canceling or halting production for fall orders at a time when they should be planning for the holiday shopping season.