Norm Pattis being sued by trustee of estate of Fotis Dulos’ former in-laws

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Attorney Norm Pattis and his law firm – which represented Fotis Dulos in the case of the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos – is being sued by a trustee of the Farber estate for money owed from the retainer Fotis Dulos paid to Pattis to represent him in addition to other costs reportedly paid to Pattis’s firm.

Mark Dean is the attorney who was appointed to administer a trust established by Jennifer Farber Dulos’ family to address money that they claim Fotis owed the Farber family. Dean has sued for what the lawsuit lists as “greater than $15,000 exclusive of interest and costs.”

The trust for the Farber estate contends that Fotis Dulos had not repaid debts owed to the Farber family, and these legal costs would presumably make up money Dulos owes the family.

The lawsuit contends that Dulos should have been owed part of the retainer back according to the contract Dulos signed with Pattis’ firm. The suit also references payments made by Dulos to Pattis and his firm, separate from the retainer.

The suit claims that Pattis’s firm transferred payments received from Dulos as part of his agreement with the firm to Pattis himself, presumably why Pattis is listed as an individual defendant in the suit.

On his Facebook page, Pattis said Tuesday:

The Fotis Dulos saga continues. My firm and I were just sued by a creditor of Fotis’s estate, a trust, claiming we fraudulently conveyed the fee depriving the estate of an asset. We deny the claim and regard it as frivolous and look forward to litigating the case on its merits. Norm Pattis on Facebook

In that same Facebook post, Pattis posted the following statement from his attorney, John Williams:

I will be representing Pattis and Smith in this matter. This is an utterly frivolous and meritless lawsuit which appears to have been brought on behalf of the woman who bears a large measure of responsibility for the tragedy that has enveloped this family. We not only intend to defend the case vigorously, but after we prevail we will seek compensation from everyone responsible for bringing it. There is much to be said here and we fully intend to say it in the appropriate forum and at the appropriate time. For now, it is sufficient to say that Attorney Weinstein and his clients are wasting whatever resources the Estate may have, which is not surprising since the true motive for the suit obviously is something other than money. John R. Williams, Esq

The lawsuit states that Dean is seeking the following, on behalf of the estate: