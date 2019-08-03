North Branford holds its 18th Annual Potato and Corn Festival

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In North Branford, it’s the 18th Annual Potato and Corn Festival!

The festival will have rides, vendors, and music at the festival on Augar Field throughout the weekend. Local farms are said to donate 6,000 ears of corn.

Last year, they went through 8,000 potatoes! All the proceeds go back to the community, helping the senior center, local sports teams, and other organizations.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.