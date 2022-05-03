NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – North Branford police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last year.

On October 16, 2021, Douglas Clark was struck and killed on Branford Road (RT 139) during the early morning hours. Police had released that they located green 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sierra in Killingworth in connection to the crash.

On Tuesday, police announced they had arrested 36-year-old Amanda Mark of Killingworth after she turned herself into police. She was charged with evasion of responsibility in operation of a motor vehicle resulting in death.

According to North Branford police, Mark works for the Branford Fire Department, but they did not say what her title is there.

News 8 has reached out to the Branford Fire Department for a statement.

Mark is set to appear in court on May 13.