North Carolina dad fought back when shark attacked daughter Paige Winter
(ABC News) - When a 17-year-old North Carolina girl was attacked by a shark, her dad fought back, hitting the animal "with everything I could."
Paige Winter was rushed to the hospital after she was attacked in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, on June 2. Her left leg was amputated at her thigh, and she lost two fingers.
(MORE: Teen's leg amputated after North Carolina shark attack: 'I will continue to stay positive')
Winter's father, Charlie Winter, a paramedic and firefighter, said he had been in the ocean with his daughter when he noticed pink in the water.
"Immediate dad thing -- went straight to where the pink was and I dove under and I grabbed her," he said.
That's when he said a big shark came to the surface with his daughter.
"It kinda thrashed a little bit," he recalled, and its "big eye [was] just staring at you."
"I immediately just started to hit it," Charlie Winter said at a news conference on Friday. "I hit it with everything I could and it let go."
(MORE: How to stay safe from shark attacks this summer)
He said he grabbed his daughter and ran to shore -- and kept telling her how much he loved her.
Paige Winter said in a video message on Friday, "When I was in that water I was like, praying. I'm 17, I have so much to do."
A tourniquet was put on the teen's thigh, which helped save her life, said Dr. Eric Toschlog, chief of trauma and acute care surgery, at the news conference.
"She stayed totally calm," Charlie Winter added.
(MORE: Shark attacks: What are the most dangerous places in America? Here's your guide.)
Dr. Richard Zeri, chief of the division of plastic and reconstructive surgery, said the "devastating injuries" "will require a very long recovery time, extensive rehabilitation" and hand therapy.
But the teen is doing "profoundly well" and has no more surgeries planned, Toschlog said. She's expected to be discharged to a rehab center soon, he added.
Paige Winter said she hopes she can transform this hardship into a positive experience for herself and to help sharks and the environment.
"They're still so good and they're so cool," she said of sharks.
Despite her caring spirit, Charlie Winter called his daughter "tough."
"She's got this strength about her," he said. "I couldn't be prouder of her."
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Connecticut going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
- High School seniors celebrate graduation day at Shubert Theater
- Stop & Shop donates $2,500 lottery bonus to Milford-based food pantry
- Tweed New Haven airport launching new weekend service to Nantucket Island
- Americans expected to spend $16 billion on Father's Day gifts
- Why you may want to think twice before firing up that grill
- Sunrise Rotary brightens up Spaulding Pond
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Partly cloudy with isolated showers for Friday afternoon
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
New Haven detective cleared of any wrongdoing in January 2019 shooting of suspect
A New Haven police detective who shot and wounded a suspect back in January...Read More »
-
Connecticut going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
Connecticut is going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.Read More »
-
High School seniors celebrate graduation day at Shubert Theater
Seniors from a number of high schools in New Haven are celebrating their...Read More »
-
Stop & Shop donates $2,500 lottery bonus to Milford-based food pantry
Stop and Shop is making a big donation to a food pantry in Milford.Read More »
-
Tweed New Haven airport launching new weekend service to Nantucket Island
A big deal for a small airport.Read More »
Video Center
-
CT Sun rising
CT Sun risingRead More »
-
Hartford Atheltic showdown prep with Nashville SC
News 8 at 6:00 p.m.Read More »
-
Sunrise Rotary brightens up Spaulding Pond
The city is getting ready to open Spaulding Pond beach and this year there will be sweeping improvements.Read More »