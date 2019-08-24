North Granby man in custody after allegedly threatening to stab Old Saybrook hotel clerk in the throat

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is in custody after threatening to stab a hotel clerk in the throat at Super 8 Hotel in Old Saybrook.

According to the Old Saybrook Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Hotel on Spencer Plains Road on Friday after a desk clerk reported a man had allegedly displayed a knife and threatened to stab him in the throat.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Matthew Bromson of North Granby, then fled in his vehicle and engaged police in a pursuit, officials say.

52-year-old Matthew Bromson of North Granby (Photo: Old Saybrook Police)

The pursuit continued through Westbrook and into Essex, where the suspect fled on foot. The suspect was apprehended by the police soon after.

No one was injured and the suspect is in custody.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.