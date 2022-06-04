NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – When you hit the road for a summer bike ride, you need to wear the helmet — it’s the law.

That’s the message from the North Haven Fire Department, which hosted a “Bike Safety Day” event on Saturday. First-graders from North Haven stopped by the town’s fire headquarters to pick up a free bike helmet.

“We go to the schools, we teach them about bike safety, we get them all fired up, we then invite them to our firehouse here,” said Lieutenant Jason Cusack. “”One of our new firefighters, his name is Jake Sibilsky, his father is part of the UN, they’ve gotten on board, they think it’s such a wonderful program that they’re pitching it, now, globally. It’s taken off really, really well.”

The fire department’s program has been going on for 25 years. One lucky kid walked away from today’s event with a free bike.