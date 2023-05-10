NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven High School softball team played a game on Wednesday in honor of Lt. Dustin Demonte, one of the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last fall.

In October, DeMonte and two other Bristol police officers were responding to what they thought was a domestic disturbance call. They were shot in an ambush. DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed.

The North Haven Nighthawks wanted to do something to help the family, so they organized a charity game against the Sheehan Titans of Wallingford. All of the proceeds from tickets, t-shirt sales, raffle and concessions will be going to his wife, Laura DeMonte and her children.

“It definitely feels like a lot more than a regular season game. I think it means a lot more to us,” said Juliana Galasso, a softball player at North Haven High School.

“We’re a very tight-knit community and I feel like everyone showing their support obviously doesn’t take what happened away, but I feel like it really helps them and shows we have their backs and support them,” said Kayla Balisciano, another softball player.

The North Haven team made special t-shirts for the game with his badge number #221. Laura DeMonte threw the first pitch alongside her parents and three children.

DeMonte and his family lived in North Haven. His wife Laura grew up in town, she said the community has stepped up during this tough time.

“North Haven has done so much,” she said. “Every time someone new reaches out about a new event, it’s just unbelievable. I don’t have any words for it. I sound like a broken record, I keep saying thank you, but honestly it’s so nice of everybody.”

DeMonte served as a Bristol police officer for 10 years and was a father to three kids, the youngest born in March.

“We try to keep enjoying life as much as possible, even though sometimes it’s really hard,” she said. “We just try to keep moving forward every day and pushing and enjoying life because that was what my husband did, he enjoyed life the fullest. That’s what we’re going to do.”