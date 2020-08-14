North Haven man arrested for murder in Waterbury fatal stabbing

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police announced Friday that they arrested a North Haven man for murder in a fatal stabbing that occurred on August 8.

According to Waterbury PD, 27-year-old Stephen McCarthy of North Haven stabbed Shawn Delacruz, of Waterbury, in the torso during an argument following a near-accident. The stabbing occurred in the area of 95 Willow Street.

A passenger in Delacruz’s car reportedly drove the victim to Waterbury Hospital where he received emergency treatment but was later pronounced deceased. In an autopsy performed on August 10, Delacruz’s death was ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, August 13, detectives located and caught McCarthy in Bridgeport. He was arrested for murder, and held on $1-million bond pending arraignment.

Waterbury Police say this is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.