 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

North Haven man arrested for murder in Waterbury fatal stabbing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police announced Friday that they arrested a North Haven man for murder in a fatal stabbing that occurred on August 8.

According to Waterbury PD, 27-year-old Stephen McCarthy of North Haven stabbed Shawn Delacruz, of Waterbury, in the torso during an argument following a near-accident. The stabbing occurred in the area of 95 Willow Street.

A passenger in Delacruz’s car reportedly drove the victim to Waterbury Hospital where he received emergency treatment but was later pronounced deceased. In an autopsy performed on August 10, Delacruz’s death was ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, August 13, detectives located and caught McCarthy in Bridgeport. He was arrested for murder, and held on $1-million bond pending arraignment.

Waterbury Police say this is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Milford Police officer named Nationwide D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year

News /

2020 NHdocs to go on amid pandemic

News /

Will it stay or go? Future of Waterbury Columbus statue to be on November ballot

News /

Yale researchers out with results of study on what went wrong inside CT nursing homes amid peak of COVID-19 pandemic

News /

Luxury apartments could be built on CT Post Mall property

News /

Feds accuse Yale of discriminating against some applicants

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss