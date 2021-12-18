North Haven Police investigate armed robbery, car-jacking

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven Police are currently investigating an armed robbery incident where three men stole a woman’s car.

Officials responded to a Mobile gas station at 276 Washington Ave. around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon after a woman reported she had her car stolen by three men. According to police, the female was approached at the gas pumps by a group of three dark-skinned males in their late teens/early twenties in what was described as a mid 2010’s Altima or Maxima.

Officials said one of the males approached the female victim with a handgun and demanded her vehicle. The victim then fled into the store to receive help and alert police.

Police said the vehicles were last seen getting onto I-91 South.

North Haven Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any further information to contact Officer O’Keefe at the department via (203) 239-5321. Calls can remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned on WTNH or on the News 8 app to see when more information becomes available.

