NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners gathered in North Haven on Sunday to “Run for Ronan.”

The event featured a 1-mile walk and a 5K race. It’s aimed at raising awareness of human parechovirus and other community charities.

The North Haven Rotary Club and Tessa Marie Memorial got everyone together this year.

“This event is in honor of Ronan and others, and Dana’s family, Tessa Marie, to really promote the fact that this disease is out there and these runners and walkers today are helping raise money for the cause to reinvest back into finding a cure for this disease, parechovirus,” said North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda.

All proceeds went on to benefit “Run for Ronan.” You can learn more about their work at ResearchForRonan.com.