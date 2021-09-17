North Haven teen arrested after allegedly trying to force his way into a home on Thursday

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The North Haven Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly forced his way into a home on Thursday morning.

Police said around 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Randall Driver for the report of a possible burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they learned that 18-year-old Anthony Maggior Jr. of North Haven had arrived at the home and forced his way into the home after being turned away by a female juvenile and her grandmother.

A nearby male family member quickly responded to the home to intervene and was assaulted while doing so.

Maggiore Jr. was taken into custody and charged with third-degree assault on an elderly, blind, or disabled person, reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, burglary, disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, and criminal mischief.

Police said Maggiore Jr. is an acquaintance of a female at the home and the incident is believed to be a domestic or family violence related incident. He was held on a $150,000 bond, which was later reduced to $25,000.