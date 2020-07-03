North Stonington winery adjusting to post-pandemic business model

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Things look a little different at the Jonathan Edwards Winery in North Stonington these days.

There are six-foot markings on the floor and the guests are kept six feet away from the employees serving the wine. No longer are they having tastings in the tasting room but you can buy a glass of wine or a bottle of wine.

You can drink it inside or you can go out on the porch or the grounds here and roam the vineyards.

But overall, things have changed a bit. There are no more weddings or other big events but General Manager and Co-founder Jonathan Edwards tells News 8 they have been able to find other ways to bring in revenue.

“That’s been a big change in our business model the fact that we now ship to 20 different states and that’s really taken off post-pandemic,” says Edwards.

In the barrel room sits cases of wine which have just been bottled. Because this is also a working farm, employees have been able to continue to work during this pandemic.

