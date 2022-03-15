NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Norwalk Fire Department is investigating two structure fires that took place Monday night.

Norwalk fire officials responded to a fire on West Avenue at a vacant commercial building. The cause of the fire is still undergoing investigation, according to the Norwalk Fire Department.

The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a second fire on Water Street at a six-story apartment complex.

The fire began on the sixth floor of the building and was contained to the garbage compactor room, according to Norwalk Fire officials. The fire caused smoke damage on the sixth floor and water damage on all floors below the garbage compactor room.

Investigators are still investigating the cause.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

