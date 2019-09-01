Norwalk man accused of showing interest in mass shooting has been released

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwalk man who police say showed an interest in mass shooting was released from prison Friday with conditions.

Conditions include the fact that 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol must undergo a mental heal evaluation and wear a GPS monitoring device.

Wagshol was charged last month with four counts of illegal possession of large-capacity magazines. Authorities say a social media post showed his interest in committing a mass shooting.

Wagshol’s attorney said his client was interested in getting closer to his father, who is gun enthusiast.