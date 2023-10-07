NORWALK, Conn (WTNH) – 22-year-old Norman Allen of Norwalk has been charged for a stabbing that occurred on 1 Lowe St. on Saturday after 10:00 p.m.

The Norwalk police received an anonymous tip after a caller shared the address of where the stabbing took place.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met with one victim with stab wounds to the left arm, sternum, and left leg.

Responding officers provided medical assistance by administering a tourniquet and placing pressure on the wounds in an attempt to control the bleeding, said officials. The victim was then transported to Norwalk Hospital.

The suspect was found and apprehended in the area. His charges include assault in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Allen is held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.