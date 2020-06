NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk investigators are on scene of a reported shooting Thursday morning.

According to officials, officers were dispatched at 10 a.m. to Roodner Court at 261 Ely Avenue for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police found one victim who was brought to the hospital. The victim’s current condition is unknown.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011.