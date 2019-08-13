Norwalk police issue warning on new phone scam

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police have issued a warning about a new phone scam.

They even tweeted this photo showing a voicemail transcription from a Salisbury, Maryland phone number.

It asks you to call back in order to deal with a federal criminal offense. Police say if you receive a call or voicemail like that, hang up and don’t call back.

