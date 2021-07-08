Norwalk police seek information after driver hits juvenile on bike, flees the scene

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk police are searching for a person accused of hitting a juvenile riding a bike and leaving the scene.

On June 11 around 8:45 p.m., a juvenile was riding a bike on Taylor Avenue and was struck by a car.

The juvenile told police they were traveling north on Taylor Avenue and proceeded through the green light when they were struck by when a car driving in the opposite direction made a left turn onto Connecticut Avenue, struck the bicyclist.

The victim rolled onto the hood of the car and fell onto the ground. The driver then ran over the bicycle, which got stuck under the car. The driver reversed the car to dislodge the bike.

The juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Norwalk Police said the driver was described as a black man in his 60s with a gray beard and wearing a black hat. The suspect was driving a Toyota RAV 4 with orange places, possibly New York registration, with front-end damage and a right broken headlight.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Norwalk Police.