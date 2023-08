NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwalk woman was arrested early Saturday after striking a parked police car, pedestrian and officer.

Police say 25 year old Nancy Gava was speeding when the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. near 79 Washington Street.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The pedestrian refused treatment.

Gava failed a field sobriety test and was charged with operating under influence of alcohol and/or drugs and reckless driving.