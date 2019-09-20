Norwich Animal Control Officer placed on leave after complaints of work performance

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — An Norwich Animal Control Officer has been placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

On Friday, Chief of Police, Patrick Daley, said Donna Gremminger was placed on leave after the department received multiple complaints from the public about her work performance. He said other issues regard ongoing, internal concerns.

“This action is not a statement of judgment, but of the need to review these concerns objectively and in full,” Daley said in a news release.

He did not comment further on the investigation.