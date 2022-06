NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Norwich Fire Department responded to a house fire at a two-family house on Broadway Terrace at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

There was a fire in the attic when crews got to the scene, which was placed under control shortly after they arrived. All occupants made it out of the building and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Norwich Fire Marshals Office.