NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Fire Department responded to a fire at a 3-4 family home on Central Avenue at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Despite an “aggressive fire attack” to subdue the flames, none of the residents were injured and they are being assisted by Red Cross, according to Norwich fire officials.

The fire was put under control just before 5 p.m. Officials are still on scene.

This is a developing story, News 8 will have updates as they become available.