WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Willimantic police have made an arrest in relation to the death of a woman in 2019.

In Feb. 2019, Willimantic police officers responded to an overdose death on North Street. During the initial investigation, evidence of fentanyl use was located on the scene, collected and sent to the State Forensic Lab for examination, according to a release from authorities.

Police said the evidence had DNA from a 49-year-old Norwich man named William Sonner.

A warrant was issued for Sonner and he was arrested for possession with intent to sell in 2020.

During the months of April – June of 2022 the Willimantic police department developed new information on the case by working with the State’s Attorney’s Office and applied for a new warrant for Sonner, according to authorities.

Sonner turned himself into Willimantic police and he was processed and charged with manslaughter in the second degree, according to police.

Mugshot of William Sonner (Image Courtesy of the WPD)

Sonner was released on a $20,000 Non-Surety bond, pending a court date in Danielson on Thursday.