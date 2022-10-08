NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man has been brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole.

The accident happened at around 3:30 pm on Saturday, police said. The victim has not yet been identified.

After crashing into the pole, the car came to rest with downed wires above it and a fire in the engine compartment.

Authorities pulled the victim from the car and extinguished the fire. The victim, a man in his 50s, was brought to Backus Hospital.

Crews are currently on scene restoring the wire. The accident is under investigation by the Norwich Police Department.