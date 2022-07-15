NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A well-known motorized wheelchair donation program in Norwich is coming to an end.

Phil Pavone, who owns A-Z Pawn Show in Norwich has given away nearly 900 motorized wheelchairs over the years. He gets the wheelchairs, fixes them up, puts new batteries in them, and then gives them to people who need them. These are chairs people might not otherwise be able to afford.

He has changed a lot of lives, but because of his own health problems, Pavone needs to end this program. He says it’s heartbreaking for him because he knows how many people still need these chairs. It’s also heartbreaking for the people he has helped and those he could have helped.

“I was just so filled with the grace of God sending this guy to help us,” said Robbie Drummer.

Pavone is hoping that someone else will take over this project.

“This is a program that the state could easily develop. This is not asking insurance companies to pay for more chairs. This is taking chairs that are unused, or unwanted, gathering them together, and handing them out. It’s pretty simple,” Pavone said.

Pavone still has wheelchairs that are fixed and ready to go, with some even being matched up with people. He also has some that are still in need of repair, so if there is anyone who wants to pick up where he left off, they have stock to start with.