Norwich, New London schools cancelled Monday due to snow clean-up

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Schools in the eastern part of the state will not open Monday as towns still need time to clean-up the snow from the weekend.

New London Public Schools released a statement, noting that extra time would be needed to clean up from the storm. School will be closed in the city Monday and classified as a snow day to be made up in June.

Additionally, Norwich Public Schools will close Monday. Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow said in a statement that the amount of snow was too much for the city to remove in just one day. While Stringfellow said she spoke to the City Manager regarding a two hour delay, they came to the conclusion that a delay would be insufficient and needed a whole day to make the roads safe for school buses Tuesday.