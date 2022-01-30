Norwich, New London schools cancelled Monday due to snow clean-up

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A person clears snow in Patchogue, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Schools in the eastern part of the state will not open Monday as towns still need time to clean-up the snow from the weekend.

New London Public Schools released a statement, noting that extra time would be needed to clean up from the storm. School will be closed in the city Monday and classified as a snow day to be made up in June.

Additionally, Norwich Public Schools will close Monday. Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow said in a statement that the amount of snow was too much for the city to remove in just one day. While Stringfellow said she spoke to the City Manager regarding a two hour delay, they came to the conclusion that a delay would be insufficient and needed a whole day to make the roads safe for school buses Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss