NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – At AZ Pawn in Norwich, the company is garnering a lot of attention because of a rocket on the roof.

The owner, Phil Pavone, built the rocket, which says, “To Russia with love,” because he wanted to grab a lot of attention to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

He just opened a bank account on Friday to start the fundraiser. Several years ago, there was a priest at a church in Norwich who is now in Poland where he is helping Ukrainian refugees. Pavone wants to raise money to support that work.

“As a Vietnam veteran, this touches home for me. Watching the children suffering, watching the loved ones say goodbye to their husbands not knowing if they’re ever going to see them again. I was there,” Pavone said.

Back in 1983, Pavone built a similar rocket after Russia shot down a Korean airliner. Back then, he owned a bar and he put the rocket inside the bar where he says he raised $4,000 for the U.S. victims on that flight.