NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police arrested a man on narcotics charges on Wednesday evening.

The Norwich Police Department Detective Division responded to an apartment on Broadway to execute a search warrant. The warrant was the result of an intensive and targeted investigation of a reported drug dealer at that location, according to police.

Upon arrival to the address, 51-year-old Jeffrey Williams was detained and arrested on the following charges: possession of narcotics, narcotics possession with the intent to sell and drug paraphernalia.



Mugshot of Jeffrey Williams (IMAGE CREDIT: Norwich Police Department)

Police said they found significant amounts of fentanyl, suboxone strips and crack cocaine in addition to drug packaging materials and scales.

Williams was held on a $50,000 bond cash surety bond. He is scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on Thursday.

The Norwich Police Department requests that anyone with further information on the case contact the Norwich police tip line at 860-886-5561 or the Norwich Police Department Narcotics Unit at 860-886-5561.