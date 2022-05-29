NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police are investigating an incident in which a motorcycle operator collided with a telephone pole at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, resulting in fatal injuries.

The motorcyclist was treated by paramedics on scene for close to 20 minutes before being pronounced dead, according to the Norwich Fire Department.

North Main Street will remain closed while the investigation continues and the telephone pole is replaced.

No further information is available at this time, stay tuned with News 8 for updates.