NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich is among several cities and towns across the state which are welcoming marijuana businesses. On Monday night, aldermen in the city unanimously passed an ordinance, which would specifically allow plant-based manufacturing in Norwich.

There wasn’t anything on the book prohibiting marijuana businesses, but they say they wanted to put something on the books, which would specifically allow marijuana businesses because they have gotten so many inquiries from businesses that want to move into the city and they wanted to see it.

“Every day, the phone rings. There’s a company either following upon prior calls or introducing themselves,” said Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom.

“Any businesses around of course generates more employees and it helps small businesses like we have, so I think for us it’s a good idea,” said Phil Contreras of Discount Liquor World.

Middletown is another city that is putting out the welcome mat for marijuana businesses. Most of the cities and towns, which reported zoning changes to the state have passed moratoriums to give them a little more time to figure things out.