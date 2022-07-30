NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Area Veteran’s Council held its annual remembrance of the Korean War, also known as the “Forgotten War.”

On Saturday morning, a crowd gathered at the VFW Post 594 on Connecticut Avenue to honor the 24 residents who were killed in action in the Korean War.

The council’s goal is to keep their names and memories alive.

“I was stationed in Japan in 1949 and then the Korean War broke out and we went right over,” said Nick Devanno, veteran and Norwich resident. “Things started getting worse before they got better.”

Several Korean War veterans attended the event, along with local and state dignitaries.