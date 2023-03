NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Norwalk woman Friday for an assault on three fifth graders at Brookside Elementary School.

According to police, Stephanie Sanabria was working as a math coach on Feb. 24 when she applied a martial arts chokehold on three students and caused one of them to lose consciousness. Sanabria has been charged with Strangulation in the 2nd, Risk of Injury to a Minor and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st.

She will appear in court on March 10th.