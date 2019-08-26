Not guilty plea for Patriots safety Chung on cocaine charge

FILE — In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots’ Patrick Chung gestures before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession. A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8, 2019. Authorities said Chung knowingly possessed cocaine on June 25 while in Meredith, N.H. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has waived a court appearance in New Hampshire on a cocaine possession charge and a lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8. Documents filed Monday canceled a scheduled arraignment Wednesday. A message was left for an attorney representing Chung.

Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said police in Meredith, New Hampshire, were called to Chung’s home June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge.

Chung has not played in any preseason games and Coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t answer a question about his status last week.

Chung’s now scheduled for a Nov. 8 court appearance.

