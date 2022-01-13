Now’s your chance to vote for the name of the baby giant anteater at the Beardsley Zoo!

The baby anteater at the Beardsley Zoo rides on her mother Pana’s back.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)—The Beardsley Zoo just announced an opportunity for the public to choose a name for one of its newest residents, a baby giant anteater.

On June 15, parents E.O. and Pana welcomed their third pup together at 4 pounds and 3oz. Unlike most mammals’ the sex of baby anteaters is difficult to determine. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Anteater Advisory Group just announced that the baby is a girl. The population of giant anteaters is skewed to males, making her birth an exciting feat for the survival of the species.

Her eldest brother Mochilla, can be found at the Alexandria Zoo in Louisiana and her brother Tupi, resides at the Nashville Zoo in Tennessee.

The baby is becoming increasingly independent as she grows. In addition to nursing, she is fed a mixture of grain and water in a smoothie. Now at 45 pounds, she occasionally rides on her mothers back but is spending more time on her own.

“We couldn’t be happier that our Giant anteater baby is a girl, important for the continuation of this vulnerable species,” said News Director Greg Dancho. “Now we’re asking the public to help choose her name.”

Name choices are Andrahilo meaning ‘wanderer’ in Portugese, Corajosa meaning ‘brave’, ‘bold’ and ‘valiant’, and Chili, after the beloved spicy pepper.

Voting is free at beardsleyzoo.org.