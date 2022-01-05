Icy roads lead to treacherous conditions, road closures across the state

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – Numerous traffic incidents are being reported across the state Wednesday morning due to freezing rain causing icy conditions on the roadways.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS

As of 7:30 a.m., numerous roads and highways across the state were being impacted. The following are being reported from the Dept. of Transportation:

  • PLAINFIELD – Crash (Tractor Trailer Vs 1 Veh) on I-395 Southbound between Exits 29 and 28. The right lane is closed.
  • SOUTHBURY – I-84 Westbound CLOSED between Exits 14 and 11 because of Crash (Multi Vehicle).
  • E. HARTFORD – Crash (Multi Vehicle) on I-84 Westbound between Exits 57 and 56. The left and right lanes are closed.
  • WINDSOR – I-91 Northbound CLOSED between Exits 38 and 39 because of Crash (Vehicle Fire).
  • HARTFORD – Crash (2 Vehicle) on I-91 Southbound between Exits 29A and 27. The left and center lanes are closed. 
  • CROMWELL – Crash (Overturned Tractor Tr.) on I-91 Southbound between Exits 21 and 20. Expect lane closures.
  • HARTFORD – Crash (Jackknifed) on I-91 Northbound between Exits 29 and 29A. The right and center lanes are closed.
  • HARTFORD – I-91 Northbound CLOSED between Exits 29A and 32 because of Crash (3 Vehicle).
  • STAMFORD – Crash (1 Vehicle) on I-95 Southbound at Exit 8 off ramp. The exit 8 off ramp is closed .
  • NORWALK – Crash (Jackknifed) on I-95 Northbound between Exits 15 and 16. The left and center lanes are closed.
  • BRIDGEPORT – Crash (2 Vehicle) on I-95 Southbound at Exit 26. The exit ramp is closed.
  • MIDDLETOWN – RT 66 Is CLOSED Between High St & Pearl St, because of a Crash (Car Vs Pedestrian).
  • NEWTOWN – RT 25 Is CLOSED AT Mile Hill Rd because of a Crash (Truck VS Pole).
  • GREENWICH – Crash (Multi Vehicle) on RT15 Southbound between Exits 33 and 31. 1 lane is open.
  • WATERBURY – RT8 Northbound CLOSED between Exits 30 and 31 because of Crash (Jackknifed).
  • CHESTER – RT9 Northbound CLOSED between Exits 7 and 8 because of Crash (Multi Vehicle). 

For the latest information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss