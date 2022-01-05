Icy roads lead to treacherous conditions, road closures across the state

(WTNH) – Numerous traffic incidents are being reported across the state Wednesday morning due to freezing rain causing icy conditions on the roadways.

#CTtraffic Troopers are responding to multiple accidents as ice covers many roadways. PLEASE reduce your speed as you commute to work this morning! — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 5, 2022

As of 7:30 a.m., numerous roads and highways across the state were being impacted. The following are being reported from the Dept. of Transportation:

PLAINFIELD – Crash (Tractor Trailer Vs 1 Veh) on I-395 Southbound between Exits 29 and 28. The right lane is closed.

SOUTHBURY – I-84 Westbound CLOSED between Exits 14 and 11 because of Crash (Multi Vehicle).

E. HARTFORD – Crash (Multi Vehicle) on I-84 Westbound between Exits 57 and 56. The left and right lanes are closed.

WINDSOR – I-91 Northbound CLOSED between Exits 38 and 39 because of Crash (Vehicle Fire).

HARTFORD – Crash (2 Vehicle) on I-91 Southbound between Exits 29A and 27. The left and center lanes are closed.

CROMWELL – Crash (Overturned Tractor Tr.) on I-91 Southbound between Exits 21 and 20. Expect lane closures.

HARTFORD – Crash (Jackknifed) on I-91 Northbound between Exits 29 and 29A. The right and center lanes are closed.

HARTFORD – I-91 Northbound CLOSED between Exits 29A and 32 because of Crash (3 Vehicle).

STAMFORD – Crash (1 Vehicle) on I-95 Southbound at Exit 8 off ramp. The exit 8 off ramp is closed .

NORWALK – Crash (Jackknifed) on I-95 Northbound between Exits 15 and 16. The left and center lanes are closed.

BRIDGEPORT – Crash (2 Vehicle) on I-95 Southbound at Exit 26. The exit ramp is closed.

MIDDLETOWN – RT 66 Is CLOSED Between High St & Pearl St, because of a Crash (Car Vs Pedestrian).

NEWTOWN – RT 25 Is CLOSED AT Mile Hill Rd because of a Crash (Truck VS Pole).

GREENWICH – Crash (Multi Vehicle) on RT15 Southbound between Exits 33 and 31. 1 lane is open.

WATERBURY – RT8 Northbound CLOSED between Exits 30 and 31 because of Crash (Jackknifed).

CHESTER – RT9 Northbound CLOSED between Exits 7 and 8 because of Crash (Multi Vehicle).

