NY Blitz Player Profile: David Mayo

News

by: Katya Guillaume

Posted: / Updated:

Injuries early on this season thrust Mayo into a full time roll. He’s played more than 50 percent of the teams defensive snaps since first stepping in for the rookie Ryan Connelly week 3 in Tampa Bay.

H was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Texas State, where he actually started out as a Defensive Back.

Mayo said he watched a lot of Ray Lewis while growing up to inspire him, and get him hyped up for games.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss