NY Blitz Player Profile: David Mayo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Governor Ned Lamont says he has been absolutely assured by legislative leaders that his 'trucks only tolls' plan will come up for vote next month. He sits down with WTNH Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis to talk about the road to passing his transportation plan.

Governor Lamont has had a pretty rough road deciding what he wants for a state transportation plan, but now he says he's got the commitment from he needs from top Democrats in the Assembly.