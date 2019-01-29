News 8’s Ann Nyberg and Justice Initiative Director of the Grace Farms Foundation Krishna Patel discuss the tough subject of human trafficking.

Krishna Patel, who is the Justice Initiative Director of the Grace Farms Foundation in New Canaan, is an authority on human trafficking and works diligently to educate the world about how pervasive it is.

People who are enlaved are working in every industry. We, as consumers, use products, eat food, and wear clothing that, many times, involves child labor. The key is to find out where all of what we buy comes from and walk away from it if slavery is involved.

“When I first started, I actually ran one of the first task forces in the country out of Connecticut in 2003. At that point, the words ‘human trafficking’ were not even known. I think today, that’s something that people have certainly heard of. I think what concerns me for a lot of folks here in the U.S., there’s an interest hearing about human trafficking if it’s happening in Thailand or India or Africa, but when it’s our own backyard, when we realize that the minor sex trafficking industry is largely Americn girls who are being trafficked.”

“Based on the data that our Department of Labor, based on what they’re seeing on the ground, they will tell you they see our nail salon, our restaurant industry, our construction industry, ellicit massage pretty much up there in terms of very high risk here in Connecticut.”

It’s all very eye-opening for those of us who are not very educated in this field. To know more, go to slaveryfootprint.com.