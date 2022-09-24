NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Brew pubs are popping up all across New England and you can’t have beer without hops. If you don’t know what that is, you’re about to learn all about it!

Dan Di Sorbo, from Orange, experienced first-hand the evolution of New England Style pale ales, IPAS and craft beer. He felt inpsired to write ‘The Book of Hops’ and create something all beer lovers could enjoy.

Di Sorbo breaks down why hops is the most important ingredient in beer and why the best loved craft beers and breweries could not exist without them.

