NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A designer has made bed-making easier than ever by creating a top sheet that keeps sleepers “tucked in” at night.

Michele Wytas, the creator of “Toesty Sheets” has developed a no-tuck top sheet that features an elastic-seamed bottom with clever corners that fit snugly around the foot of the mattress.

Toesty sheets are perfect for those who hate making their bed, are bedridden or have mobility limitations that make it difficult to lift a mattress and tuck sheets in.

Visit the “Toesty Sheets” website to learn more!

Watch the full interview to see how these “magic sheets” work!