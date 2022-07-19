NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is the home to Music Haven, a school that empowers and connects young people through music from first or second grade through high school. The school is tuition free giving all kids a chance to develop their musical skills.

The Artistic Director of Music Haven Yara Magica Bava and violinist sisters Ayana and Adina Salahuddin join News 8 to talk about the school.

Music Haven was started in 2007 by musicians who wanted to reach out to the community in New Haven and provide tuition-free lessons.

“We believe that having access to music education is the right for a right for every kid, not a privilege,” said Bava.

The students are mentored by four musicians and a string quartet. The string quartet is an essential part of the programming because it teaches the students the importance of listening to one another.

Watch the full interview to learn more about Music Haven.