NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s that time of year to hit the water in Connecticut.

This year, however, there’s a new option for boating fun in Milford. It’s brought to you by the same Connecticut man who developed the Elm City Party bike, where you pedal and party your way around New Haven.

The Pedal Cruise in Connecticut is the state’s only pedal-powered party boat.

News 8 was able to speak to the cruise’s creator, Colin Kaplan, about his inventive new idea and how he got the whole thing started.

Watch the video above to see the full interview.