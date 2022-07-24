WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This small business in Westport has seen a lot in its 100 years of existence. It’s considered to be one of the country’s leading experts on herbs and vegetables, and the fourth generation is now running it.

Sal Gilberti, owner and CEO of Gilberti Organics, and general manager Cimi Carreno are running a business that Gilberti’s grandfather started, selling flowers to the New York market.

“Our family chose to diversify,” Gilberti said. “We went into potted plants, and then from the potted plants we got into herbs and vegetables and so forth.”

Watch the interview above to learn more.