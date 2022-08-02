WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) –A Cupcake for Later, in Willimantic, offers 150 different varieties of cupcakes for their customers to enjoy.

The shop’s owners Cheryl and Jim Preston love the happiness their cupcakes bring to their customer’s faces. The Preston’s are always coming up with new cupcake flavors, and many times they are inspired by their own customers.

Oftentimes people come in with a recipe or flavor they enjoy and the Prestons are able to recreate the flavor in a new cupcake.

“Everybody turns into a ten-year-old when they stand in front of the cupcakes. It’s just a joy to see, you know, in the world today when you can walk in somewhere and just bring a smile to people’s faces. It’s a beautiful thing,” said Jim Preston.

